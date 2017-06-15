San Diego braces for record heat, thi...

San Diego braces for record heat, thick fog, possible wildfires

A huge high pressure system is about to settle over the southwestern U.S., producing record heat in parts of San Diego County, dense fog at the coast, and a possible flare-up of wildfires, says the National Weather Service . Forecasters say Chula Vista could hit 84 degrees on Friday, breaking the record for the date by five degrees.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County was issued at June 15 at 2:31AM PDT

