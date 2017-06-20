Rep. Susan Davis hosting forum for veterans
Rep. Susan Davis will host a forum where combat veterans can share with the communities they left for the battlefield some of their experiences from the wars they fought. The San Diego Democrat will hold the event on Saturday in El Cajon.
Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
