Refugee Day celebrates diversity and need for outreach in San Diego
May Ria, 15, has henna applied to her hand by Sahro Nor as her friends wait their turn during the annual World Refugee Day Celebration, hosted by the San Diego Refugee Forum at Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights. May Ria, 15, has henna applied to her hand by Sahro Nor as her friends wait their turn during the annual World Refugee Day Celebration, hosted by the San Diego Refugee Forum at Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Cause and Effect
|289
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|3 hr
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|3 hr
|Andora
|4
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
|Church says: a We dona t hate anybodya ; critic...
|Jun 14
|Solstice
|1
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Youfailedmonkey
|153
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC