Pedestrian killed in crash in El Cajon
The North American Soccer League officially announced Monday that an expansion franchise will begin play in San Diego next year and build a privately financed North County stadium. The North American Soccer League officially announced Monday that an expansion franchise will begin play in San Diego next year and build a privately financed North County stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Kitty
|302
|rainbow cult (May '10)
|Fri
|sharrakilfoo
|36
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Fri
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 29
|Stiffed
|7
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Jun 28
|Sexchange
|154
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC