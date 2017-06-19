Ocean Beach: Collection of the commun...

Ocean Beach: Collection of the community's most memorable signs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Ocean Beach is one of the more colorful neighborhoods in San Diego, and on Thursday a unique collection of community history was revealed in a rare collection bringing back a flood of memories about Ocean Beach's history. The Ocean Beach Historical Society invited Claudia Peters Jack, a walking nostalgia and known as the Ocean Beach Mayor, to present her collection of 70 signs and artifacts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 2 hr Beyond Rotten 8
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 2 hr Distant Second 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 2 hr Get Over It 285
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
News Church says: a We dona t hate anybodya ; critic... Jun 14 Solstice 1
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) Jun 12 Youfailedmonkey 153
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County was issued at June 19 at 9:13PM PDT

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,882,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC