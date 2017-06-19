Ocean Beach: Collection of the community's most memorable signs
Ocean Beach is one of the more colorful neighborhoods in San Diego, and on Thursday a unique collection of community history was revealed in a rare collection bringing back a flood of memories about Ocean Beach's history. The Ocean Beach Historical Society invited Claudia Peters Jack, a walking nostalgia and known as the Ocean Beach Mayor, to present her collection of 70 signs and artifacts.
