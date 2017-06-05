Negroni Week - " Raise a glass and give back June 5 - " 11
That's the idea behind Negroni Week and Urban Kitchen Group 's Connor Duncan stopped by News 8 mixing up signature Negronis from CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca Del Mar, and cucina SORELLA and sharing what is a Negroni is. Erica Loring of Baja Dog Rescue also stopped by to speak about rescue animal, Super Scooty ,and Baja Dog Rescue's connection to Negroni Week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Dino
|272
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|10 hr
|Suzy Q
|3
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 6
|Mike K
|5
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Jun 6
|Leroy
|152
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|502
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC