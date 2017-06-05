Negroni Week - " Raise a glass and gi...

Negroni Week - " Raise a glass and give back June 5 - " 11

Wednesday Jun 7

That's the idea behind Negroni Week and Urban Kitchen Group 's Connor Duncan stopped by News 8 mixing up signature Negronis from CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca Del Mar, and cucina SORELLA and sharing what is a Negroni is. Erica Loring of Baja Dog Rescue also stopped by to speak about rescue animal, Super Scooty ,and Baja Dog Rescue's connection to Negroni Week.

