Mexico finds 14 bodies in burial pit near Baja resort

Friday Jun 9

Authorities in Mexico's Baja California Sur state say that 14 bodies have been found in a clandestine burial pit near the nature reserve of Cabo Pulmo. The state prosecutors' office says the bodies of three women and 11 men were found over two days of digging.

