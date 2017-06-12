Mexico finds 14 bodies in burial pit near Baja resort
Authorities in Mexico's Baja California Sur state say that 14 bodies have been found in a clandestine burial pit near the nature reserve of Cabo Pulmo. The state prosecutors' office says the bodies of three women and 11 men were found over two days of digging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|19 hr
|What The
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|What The
|282
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Thu
|Banger
|5
|Church says: a We dona t hate anybodya ; critic...
|Jun 14
|Solstice
|1
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Youfailedmonkey
|153
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|502
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC