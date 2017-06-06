Lawsuit over Alfred Olango protest ar...

Lawsuit over Alfred Olango protest arrests to move forward

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Attorney Bryan Pease speaks to reporters outside the San Diego federal court building after a hearing in October on a lawsuit filed by people who were arrested at the site of Alfred Olango's shooting in El Cajon. Attorney Bryan Pease speaks to reporters outside the San Diego federal court building after a hearing in October on a lawsuit filed by people who were arrested at the site of Alfred Olango's shooting in El Cajon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 3 hr Crooks 2
Too Many Deletions Tue Mike K 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Mike K 269
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) Tue Leroy 152
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) Tue Alwayshorny2008 49
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 502
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,726 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC