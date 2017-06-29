Kamelot Hire Alex Landenburg For One Performance [News]
Kamelot have revealed that they have recruited drummer Alex Landenburg for the show on July 1 at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA. On that particular date, they will be opening for Iron Maiden.
