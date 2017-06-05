Judge Curiel gets another tough one

On Friday, June 9, another possibly controversial lawsuit landed in the lap of federal Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel, who made headlines for his handling of the Trump University case, which ended with President Trump agreeing to pay the plaintiffs $25 million. This case, the Razooky Family Trust vs. Oklevueha Native Indian Church of Sacramental Healing, Inc. , was moved Friday from superior court to Curiel's chambers.

