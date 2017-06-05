Judge Curiel gets another tough one

Judge Curiel gets another tough one

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: San Diego Reader

On Friday, June 9, another possibly controversial lawsuit landed in the lap of federal Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel, who made headlines for his handling of the Trump University case, which ended with President Trump agreeing to pay the plaintiffs $25 million. This case, the Razooky Family Trust vs. Oklevueha Native Indian Church of Sacramental Healing, Inc. , was moved Friday from superior court to Curiel's chambers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 10 hr Ron 274
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Fri Suzy Q 3
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) Jun 6 Leroy 152
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 502
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... May 23 Frank Leoheo 8
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,678,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC