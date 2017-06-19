How they voted, June 25

How they voted, June 25

The Carlsbad City Council met Tuesday to discuss a report on the revised draft of the Carlsbad Trails Master Plan. The council also approved the city's participation in the Institute for Local Government's Beacon Program, which shares efforts by local governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save energy and adopt policies that promote sustainability.

