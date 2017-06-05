El Cajon men posed as Homeland Securi...

El Cajon men posed as Homeland Security agents in $6M scheme

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in San Diego charges two California men and a Mexican citizen with carrying out a scheme that allegedly netted them roughly $6 million by defrauding people seeking legal immigration status in the United States. Rafael Hastie of Tijuana and Hardev Panesar of El Cajon, allegedly posed as U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents and claimed they could provide immigration services in exchange for exorbitant fees, according to prosecutors.

