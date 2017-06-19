DUI Driver Pleads Guilty to Striking, Killing 21-Year-Old
A preliminary hearing was held in the El Cajon courtroom for Paul Schenk, a man accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman in Ramona. NBC 7's Wendy Fry reports.
