City engineers nix changes at Kansas and El Cajon Blvd.
Kansas and El Cajon Blovd. "A growing number of new local businesses. More people are walking and bicycling to shops and restaurants."
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Kitty
|302
|rainbow cult (May '10)
|Fri
|sharrakilfoo
|36
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Fri
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 29
|Stiffed
|7
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Jun 28
|Sexchange
|154
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC