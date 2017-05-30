Car Strikes Motorcyclists in Lakeside...

Car Strikes Motorcyclists in Lakeside, Killing One: CHP

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NBC San Diego

A man driving his car down a Lakeside road drifted to the right, striking two motorycclists pulled over on the side of the road, one fatally, California Highway Patrol officials said. The fatal crash happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. Saturday when a 64-year-old man was driving his 1998 Ford Taurus northbound on Winter Gardens Blvd., south of Creekford Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 2 hr Marcossreyess516 48
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 15 hr Lady Godiva 267
Too Many Deletions Fri Melissa 3
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 502
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... May 23 Frank Leoheo 8
jacqueline luzak fired from lake tahoe/south l... May '17 LA unified 3
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC