Car Strikes Motorcyclists in Lakeside, Killing One: CHP
A man driving his car down a Lakeside road drifted to the right, striking two motorycclists pulled over on the side of the road, one fatally, California Highway Patrol officials said. The fatal crash happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. Saturday when a 64-year-old man was driving his 1998 Ford Taurus northbound on Winter Gardens Blvd., south of Creekford Road.
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|2 hr
|Marcossreyess516
|48
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Lady Godiva
|267
|Too Many Deletions
|Fri
|Melissa
|3
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|502
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|jacqueline luzak fired from lake tahoe/south l...
|May '17
|LA unified
|3
