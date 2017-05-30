Car Strikes Motorcyclists in Lakeside, Killing One: CHP

A man driving his car down a Lakeside road drifted to the right, striking two motorycclists pulled over on the side of the road, one fatally, California Highway Patrol officials said. The fatal crash happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. Saturday when a 64-year-old man was driving his 1998 Ford Taurus northbound on Winter Gardens Blvd., south of Creekford Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.