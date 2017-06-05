Brush Fire Sparks Off I-8 in El Cajon...

Brush Fire Sparks Off I-8 in El Cajon, Sig Alert Issued

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

Cal Fire and Heartland Fire crews are staging on the eastbound shoulder of the freeway and behind a Walmart store on Camino Canada. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 5 hr Dino 272
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 6 hr Suzy Q 3
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) Jun 6 Leroy 152
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 502
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... May 23 Frank Leoheo 8
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,639,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC