Brush fire burns 10 acres along Interstate 8 in El Cajon
A fire sparked on a hillside along eastbound Interstate 8 in El Cajon and burned about 10 acres Friday, a fire official said. Motorists reported the blaze about 4 p.m. near Greenfield Drive.
