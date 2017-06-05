Bellus Academy supports 'Cancer Survivors Beauty and Support Day'
SAN DIEGO Students at Bellus Academy campuses in Poway, El Cajon and National City participated in Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day Tuesday . It's a nationwide event held annually on the first Tuesday in June when those in the beauty and wellness industry offer complimentary services to cancer survivors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|10 hr
|Mike K
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|11 hr
|Mike K
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Mike K
|269
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|20 hr
|Leroy
|152
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|21 hr
|Alwayshorny2008
|49
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|502
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC