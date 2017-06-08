Annual audit of church abuse allegati...

Annual audit of church abuse allegations shows work still needed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Iobserve

The 14th annual report on diocesan compliance with the U.S. Catholic Church's "Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People" shows that church leaders have taken steps to help many find healing as victims of clergy sexual abuse, but there is still work to be done. Introductory remarks in the 2017 report urge church leaders not to assume that "sexual abuse of minors by the clergy is a thing of the past and a distant memory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 2 hr Banger 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 2 hr Banger 282
News Church says: a We dona t hate anybodya ; critic... Wed Solstice 1
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) Jun 12 Youfailedmonkey 153
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 502
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County was issued at June 15 at 9:41PM PDT

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,789,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC