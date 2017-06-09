3 accused in scheme to defraud immigrants of $6 million
Federal authorities have arrested two California men and a Mexican national in connection with a $6-million scheme to defraud victims seeking immigration status in the United States. Two of the defendants, Hardev Panesar, of El Cajon, and Rafael Hastie, of Tijuana, had posed as officers of the Department of Homeland Security for at least three years, the U.S. attorney's office in San Diego said Wednesday.
Read more at Los Angeles Times.
