13-Year-Old Girl Followed in El Cajon
A 13-year-old girl was followed by a suspect as she was walking her dog in the unincorporated area of El Cajon Friday. The incident occurred at 12:55 p.m. on the 400 block of Hart Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department .
