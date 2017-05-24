Sheriff's deputies close in on body c...

Sheriff's deputies close in on body cameras

Thursday May 25 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The Sheriff's Department is hoping to complete the bidding process for body-worn cameras in the next several months, bringing deputies one step closer to being outfitted with the technology. There have been 14 deputy-involved shootings, eight of which were fatal, since the department started looking into body cameras two years ago.

