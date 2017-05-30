Program helps connect new refugees wi...

Program helps connect new refugees wirth resources

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: CBS News

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Over the past 15 years, California has taken in more than 100,000 refugees escaping violence and poverty in their home countries, and non-profits across the state are trying meet refugees' needs as they begin new lives in the U.S. Iraqi native Rafid Albawi drove 50 minutes through the region known as the "Triangle of Death" to get to work each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 3 hr optokaiba 43
Too Many Deletions 15 hr Melissa 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 15 hr Melissa 264
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 502
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... May 23 Frank Leoheo 8
jacqueline luzak fired from lake tahoe/south l... May '17 LA unified 3
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,489,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC