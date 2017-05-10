El Cajon sees need for second code compliance officer
El Cajon is hiring a second code compliance officer to help deal with wayward shopping carts, code infractions and other eyesores, like this graffiti near Grossmont College. El Cajon is hiring a second code compliance officer to help deal with wayward shopping carts, code infractions and other eyesores, like this graffiti near Grossmont College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|3 hr
|optokaiba
|43
|Too Many Deletions
|15 hr
|Melissa
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Melissa
|264
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|502
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|jacqueline luzak fired from lake tahoe/south l...
|May '17
|LA unified
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC