El Cajon breaks ground on new animal shelter for East County
The site of the coming El Cajon Animal Shelter on North Marshall Avenue. The city of El Cajon broke ground on the $10.5 million shelter on Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|8 hr
|Leroy
|152
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|9 hr
|Alwayshorny2008
|49
|Too Many Deletions
|21 hr
|Frank
|4
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Frank
|268
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|502
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC