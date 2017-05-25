El Cajon breaks ground on new animal ...

El Cajon breaks ground on new animal shelter for East County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The site of the coming El Cajon Animal Shelter on North Marshall Avenue. The city of El Cajon broke ground on the $10.5 million shelter on Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) 8 hr Leroy 152
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 9 hr Alwayshorny2008 49
Too Many Deletions 21 hr Frank 4
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 21 hr Frank 268
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 502
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... May 23 Frank Leoheo 8
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,566,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC