East County Man Sentenced in New Year's Day Murder
Hauati Fa'anunu, 41, reported shooting and killing his wife, Mary Fa'anunu, 34, in their home in uncorporated El Cajon on Jan. 1. The couple have six children. An East County man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his wife on New Year's Day 2016.
