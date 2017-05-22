David Jeremiah: Trump Visit to Western Wall Showed 'Courage'
David Jeremiah, a pastor and author, praised President Donald Trump's visit to the Western Wall during the president's trip to Jerusalem. "As we all pray for the peace of Jerusalem, we pray with greater faith today knowing that the president has prayed there himself, first," Jeremiah wrote in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|3 hr
|optokaiba
|43
|Too Many Deletions
|15 hr
|Melissa
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Melissa
|264
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|502
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|jacqueline luzak fired from lake tahoe/south l...
|May '17
|LA unified
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC