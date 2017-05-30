Crash Prompts Argument, Stabbing Near El Cajon Eateries
Raw news chopper video of the scene of a stabbing on Camino Canada in El Cajon Friday morning. Investigators say two drivers got into a fender-bender and an altercation in the parking lot of a Denny's and McDonald's ended in a stabbing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
