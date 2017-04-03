No foolin', he will be free
A National City man will be released from jail on April 1 and has been ordered to pay $21,143 to victims in a grand theft and auto theft scheme. Jonathan Elijah Pasco, 24, has served most of his 2-year sentence already with credit for 1 ½ years in jail, according to the sheriff's department.
