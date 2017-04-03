Collapsing Wall Kills San Diego County Construction Worker
Authorities say a construction worker digging a trench at a San Diego County auto dealership was crushed by a collapsing concrete wall and killed. Heartland Fire & Rescue says in a statement that the 51-year-old man was digging a trench for a new wall in El Cajon Monday when an existing cinderblock wall fell on him.
