Woman killed, three seriously injured in suspected drunk driving crash near Prunedale.
A woman was killed and three others seriously injured Tuesday night in a suspected drunk driving crash on San Miguel Canyon Road near Prunedale, the California Highway Patrol reported. One of the injured was Freedom resident Bryan O. Garcia, 20, who was subsequently arrested by the CHP on two charges, felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Jojo
|62
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Ron
|214
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Wed
|fellyyo
|492
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Luke A
|113
|Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10)
|Mar 9
|Debtam
|32
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Feb 28
|hbcman45
|19
