Woman killed, three seriously injured...

Woman killed, three seriously injured in suspected drunk driving crash near Prunedale.

15 hrs ago

A woman was killed and three others seriously injured Tuesday night in a suspected drunk driving crash on San Miguel Canyon Road near Prunedale, the California Highway Patrol reported. One of the injured was Freedom resident Bryan O. Garcia, 20, who was subsequently arrested by the CHP on two charges, felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.

