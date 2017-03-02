Trump's border wall may be controversial, but some Southern California firms want to build it
The existing U.S.-Mexico border wall extends into the ocean at Playas de Tijuana, separating California from Baja California. The existing U.S.-Mexico border wall extends into the ocean at Playas de Tijuana, separating California from Baja California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|43
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Hfinch666
|13
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|204
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Tue
|hbcman45
|19
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Feb 23
|Whitey
|140
|Dr BLT song for Vets: You Come in Peace? I Come...
|Feb 10
|bruce
|1
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|Jan '17
|Ssg
|349
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC