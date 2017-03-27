To L.A. for Olango justice
Community leaders in San Diego are continuing their quest to have a special prosecutor review the fatal September 2016 police shooting of 38-year-old El Cajon resident Alfred Olango . On March 24 activist Shane Harris , president of San Diego's branch of the National Action Network, met with California attorney general Xavier Becerra at Becerra's Los Angeles office to request that he appoint a special prosecutor in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|57 min
|Runner3446
|87
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Sun
|F Google
|114
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Sun
|lol
|143
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|levas stay indoors! (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|Capone
|52
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Mar 17
|tellinitlikeitis
|493
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC