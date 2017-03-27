To L.A. for Olango justice

To L.A. for Olango justice

Friday Mar 24

Community leaders in San Diego are continuing their quest to have a special prosecutor review the fatal September 2016 police shooting of 38-year-old El Cajon resident Alfred Olango . On March 24 activist Shane Harris , president of San Diego's branch of the National Action Network, met with California attorney general Xavier Becerra at Becerra's Los Angeles office to request that he appoint a special prosecutor in the case.

