That nice homey feel

That nice homey feel

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

Sam Chammas, the co-owner of the Live Wire and Whistle Stop is part of San Diego's roots-rock era of the 1980s and '90s led by the Beat Farmers and Mojo Nixon but which also included bands he played in such as the Outriders, Sons of Disaster, and Carnivorous Lunar Activity. "There are all kinds of nooks and crannies, like the Middle Eastern produce market on Chase Avenue where they are always playing great Middle Eastern Dance music while you're shopping for your fresh baked pita bread or goat cheese.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 5 hr Ron 214
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 9 hr Billlovescock 61
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) 21 hr fellyyo 492
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Tue Luke A 113
Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10) Mar 9 Debtam 32
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) Feb 28 hbcman45 19
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,579,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC