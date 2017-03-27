Swinerton breaks ground on Sycuan Hot...

Swinerton breaks ground on Sycuan Hotel and Casino Expansion

Swinerton San Diego is proud to announce the groundbreaking for new work on the Sycuan Hotel and Casino in El Cajon, California. Working closely with the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, a longtime partner with Swinerton, this massive expansion expects to wrap up in early 2019.

