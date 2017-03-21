Seeing green at the Gaslamp Sham-Rock...

Seeing green at the Gaslamp Sham-Rock celebration

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

The 23rd San Diego ShamRock, an Irish-themed block party in the Gaslamp Quarter to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, is scheduled Friday night. Around 20,000 people are expected to attend the event, which will include live entertainment on three stages.

