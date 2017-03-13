San Diego County bans all pot businesses in unincorporated areas
Two medical marijuana dispensaries -- near El Cajon and in Ramona -- currently operate in unincorporated areas. They will be allowed to stay open for five years, then be forced to close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Ron
|214
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Billlovescock
|61
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Wed
|fellyyo
|492
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Luke A
|113
|Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10)
|Mar 9
|Debtam
|32
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Feb 28
|hbcman45
|19
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC