San Diego County bans all pot busines...

San Diego County bans all pot businesses in unincorporated areas

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Two medical marijuana dispensaries -- near El Cajon and in Ramona -- currently operate in unincorporated areas. They will be allowed to stay open for five years, then be forced to close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 8 hr Ron 214
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 12 hr Billlovescock 61
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Wed fellyyo 492
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Tue Luke A 113
Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10) Mar 9 Debtam 32
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) Feb 28 hbcman45 19
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,081 • Total comments across all topics: 279,582,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC