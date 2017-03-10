Refugee family lands in US amid fight over travel ban
Just a week ago, Nadia Hanan Madalo and her family had received news that refugees like them have been waiting to hear: They had seats on a flight bound for the U.S. from Iraq, with an arrival just before the latest Trump administration travel ban was to take effect. All Madalo's family knew was that they couldn't go back to their Christian village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|47 min
|Cumwithmw
|65
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Garfield
|216
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|11 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|493
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Luke A
|113
|Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10)
|Mar 9
|Debtam
|32
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Feb 28
|hbcman45
|19
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC