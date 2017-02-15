Plane crash victim was from Bangladesh
Officials identify the victim in a Sunday plane crash as a 21-year-old woman from Bangladesh. Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a 21-year-old woman from Bangladesh who died in a weekend plane crash in remote, rugged terrain north of Ramona.
