Pension costs for county governments climb
Pension costs for local governments around the region are continuing to increase, the San Diego County Taxpayers Association reported Thursday. In an annual study of employee retirement expenses for the 18 local cities and county of San Diego, the association's educational foundation determined that obligations are edging higher, though a few localities have made progress on pension funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Swordfighter69
|45
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|20 hr
|Kirby The Star Wa...
|112
|Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10)
|Mar 9
|Debtam
|32
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|Kelly
|211
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|Capone
|491
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Feb 28
|hbcman45
|19
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC