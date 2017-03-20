Padre Dam honored for its pilot recycle program
Padre Dam Municipal Water District, which runs Santee Lakes, seen here, was named a "Recycled Water Agency of the Year" along with three of its partners. Padre Dam Municipal Water District, which runs Santee Lakes, seen here, was named a "Recycled Water Agency of the Year" along with three of its partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|chub
|102
|Why is El Cajon becoming more and more ghetto e... (Nov '09)
|16 hr
|JLOCO
|47
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Raddock
|218
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Mar 28
|Dorymanmissy
|21
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Mar 26
|lol
|143
|levas stay indoors! (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|Capone
|52
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC