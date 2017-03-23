Man who used hatchet, BB gun in robbe...

Man who used hatchet, BB gun in robberies sought

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: 10News

Authorities sought the public's help to find a man who threatened an electronics store employee with a hatchet and shot a BB gun at Wal-Mart workers, hitting one, during three separate robberies at East County retailers. The robberies date back to Feb. 28, when the suspect pulled a hatchet on a loss prevention officer who caught him stealing a camera from the Best Buy on Fletcher Parkway in La Mesa, according to the sheriff's department and Crime Stoppers.

