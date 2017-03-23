Man who used hatchet, BB gun in robberies sought
Authorities sought the public's help to find a man who threatened an electronics store employee with a hatchet and shot a BB gun at Wal-Mart workers, hitting one, during three separate robberies at East County retailers. The robberies date back to Feb. 28, when the suspect pulled a hatchet on a loss prevention officer who caught him stealing a camera from the Best Buy on Fletcher Parkway in La Mesa, according to the sheriff's department and Crime Stoppers.
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Lucas
|86
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|David
|142
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|levas stay indoors! (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|Capone
|52
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Mar 17
|tellinitlikeitis
|493
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Luke A
|113
