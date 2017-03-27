Man wanted in series of robberies in ...

Man wanted in series of robberies in East County turns himself in

Tuesday Mar 21

A 22-year-old man suspected of carrying out three East County commercial robberies during which he threatened one employee with a hatchet and shot a BB gun at several others turned himself in Tuesday. Randall Lee of Lakeside surrendered at the sheriff's Santee Station about 3 p.m., less than six hours after authorities released a wanted poster bearing photos of the armed bandit responsible for the crimes, sheriff's Sgt.

