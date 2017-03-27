Man wanted in series of robberies in East County turns himself in
A 22-year-old man suspected of carrying out three East County commercial robberies during which he threatened one employee with a hatchet and shot a BB gun at several others turned himself in Tuesday. Randall Lee of Lakeside surrendered at the sheriff's Santee Station about 3 p.m., less than six hours after authorities released a wanted poster bearing photos of the armed bandit responsible for the crimes, sheriff's Sgt.
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Sun
|F Google
|114
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Sun
|lol
|143
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|Mar 25
|Lucas
|86
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|levas stay indoors! (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|Capone
|52
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Mar 17
|tellinitlikeitis
|493
