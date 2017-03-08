Man killed trying to stop runaway tru...

Man killed trying to stop runaway truck in El Cajon identified

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 39-year-old man who was killed while trying to stop a runaway vehicle in front of a friend's East County home. David Sterner of Chula Vista went to the house on Aurora Drive in the Glenview area near El Cajon on Monday afternoon to work on a truck.

