Man injured in shooting on Interstate 8

Sunday Mar 12

A 20-year-old was riding in a car when he was shot by someone in another car that pulled up alongside. "We received a call about a potential gun shot victim on the freeway," said Kevin Pearlstein of the El Cajon CHP.

