Man Accused of Wielding Hatchet in Robbery Pleads Not Guilty
Photos of the man suspected in three separate robberies at stores across San Diego's East County on Feb. 28 and March 12. A man linked to three separate robberies at stores in San Diego's East County, including a case in which he wielded at hatchet and asked a victim: "Want to get hit with a hatchet?" pleaded not guilty in court on Friday. Randall Lee, 22, of Lakeside, pleaded not guilty to three counts of robbery, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and a special allegation that he used a dangerous weapon in the robberies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|David
|142
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Ilovetocum12321
|85
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Trekkie
|217
|levas stay indoors! (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|Capone
|52
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Mar 17
|tellinitlikeitis
|493
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Luke A
|113
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC