Man Accused of Wielding Hatchet in Robbery Pleads Not Guilty

Photos of the man suspected in three separate robberies at stores across San Diego's East County on Feb. 28 and March 12. A man linked to three separate robberies at stores in San Diego's East County, including a case in which he wielded at hatchet and asked a victim: "Want to get hit with a hatchet?" pleaded not guilty in court on Friday. Randall Lee, 22, of Lakeside, pleaded not guilty to three counts of robbery, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and a special allegation that he used a dangerous weapon in the robberies.

