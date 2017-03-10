'I am lucky': Refugee family celebrates arrival to U.S.

Nadia Hanan Madalo hugs her mother, Alyshooa Kannah, at the airport after arriving Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in San Diego. Madalo and her family, refugees forced to flee their town of Batnaya, Iraq, after the Islamic State invaded and destroyed it several years ago, arrived in San Diego to be reunited with Madalo's siblings and mother.

