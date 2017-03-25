Fire rips through El Cajon auto shop

Fire rips through El Cajon auto shop

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Fire tore through an El Cajon auto shop early Saturday, causing about $150,000 worth of damage, a Cal Fire official said. The blaze was reported around 6:30 a.m. on North Magnolia Avenue, just north of Greenfield Drive, Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 12 hr maxous_23 91
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) Tue Dorymanmissy 21
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) Mar 26 lol 143
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 22 Trekkie 217
levas stay indoors! (Jun '08) Mar 21 Capone 52
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Diego County was issued at March 29 at 6:13PM PDT

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC