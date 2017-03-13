County Board to consider ban on pot businesses
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday will consider a ban on all marijuana businesses in unincorporated county areas, including medical marijuana dispensaries already open for business and any new retailers. The current marijuana moratorium is set to end Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Ron
|214
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Billlovescock
|61
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|17 hr
|fellyyo
|492
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Luke A
|113
|Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10)
|Mar 9
|Debtam
|32
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Feb 28
|hbcman45
|19
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC