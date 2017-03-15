County bans new marijuana operations, phases out others
David Pizza works at the counter at Outliers Collective in El Cajon. Four months after a majority of San Diego County voters supported a statewide proposition to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed a ban on cannabis shops and farms in unincorporated areas.
